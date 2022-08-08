The Department of Defense said Monday that President Biden has authorized a drawdown of $1 billion worth in U.S. military assets for Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs as it battles Russia.
Assets manufactured in South Arkansas are part of the move.
The DOD said the authorization is the administration’s 18th drawdown of equipment from inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority, and this package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment.
Capabilities in the package include additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). HIMARS chassis and launchers, and the GMLRS rockets they use, are built by Lockheed Martin in Camden.
The drawdown also includes 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems. General Dynamics-OTS Camden Operations loads, assembles and packs Javelin warheads.
Also in the drawdown are:
-- 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition.
-- 20 120mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.
-- Munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS).
-- 50 armored medical treatment vehicles.
-- Claymore anti-personnel munitions.
-- C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment.
-- Medical supplies, to include first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment.
In total, the United States has now committed approximately $9.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $11.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.