The deadline for Arkansas Heritage Public Arts Grants will soon be here.
The matching grant is specifically for Main Street Arkansas program communities and is intended to reimburse for the cost of commissioning, designing and installing artwork that can be enjoyed by the general public. Grants typically range from $2,500 to $10,000, although larger projects will be considered if grant funding is available.
Two of the projects are in South Arkansas – Camden and Dumas.
Camden Downtown Network requests proposals for the installation of a sculpture to be installed in “The Patio” park located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Harrison Avenue.
Preference in the selection process will be given to firms and/or individual installer/artists in Arkansas, Texas or Louisiana. It is also preferred, but not required, that the artist have experience in successfully installing works of a similar scale, scope and that were completed under a similar timeline.
The selected artist will oversee production, and complete installation of the sculpture, which will simultaneously meet the artistic, technical, and public safety goals.
The sculpture will be in a downtown park. The sculpture will be on a concrete slab which was left when the Public Library burned.
The artist will create a sculpture consisting of daffodils of various heights with the river incorporated with it. Preference will be given to an artist that can incorporate an artistic bike rack into one end of the sculpture.
Main Street Dumas seeks proposals for a site-specific public art installation at Main Street Dumas that will be completed by December 2022.
Of particular interest are projects that showcase agriculture and industry art. Main Street Dumas is seeking a mural artist to capture the community as a whole. It has a building for a mural in three sections. The first section displaying Dumas industry, the second highlighting farming and the third highlighting the town of Dumas. The building is made of brick.
The dimensions for each section are approximately 20 feet wide by 18, 8 and 4 feet tall.
Other projects will be in Conway, Little Rock, West Memphis and Wynne.
The next Public Arts Grants Program cycle begins again in July of 2022. Those with questions or an interest in this program can contact Debra Fithen, grants manager, at 501-324-9158 or debra.fithen@arkansas.gov