National Technical Systems in Camden has been awarded a $9,961,646 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for rapid energetic systems response testing support.
Work will be performed in Camden and is expected to complete October 2026. Fiscal 2022 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with two offers received.
The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
National Technical Systems operates munitions and ordnance ranges in Camden for testing a wide variety of weapon systems, ordnance, rocket motors and hazardous materials.
Facilities include a climate controlled, all enclosed, indoor dual-shaker facility utilizing two MB C220 shakers with a combined 70,000 force pounds, staged on a 500,000-pound reaction mass to test large scale explosive items, addressing the evolving extreme vibration test requirements for the defense industry.