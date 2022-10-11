The 2022 All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 at the Historic Oakland Cemetery located on Maul Road (across from Zion Hill Baptist Church) in Camden.
Tours will take place continuously during the night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the historic Oakland Cemetery, which was established in 1833. Costumed re-enactors portray the characters of people buried in the cemetery during the 1800’s. Oakland was one of the first cemeteries in Camden, and it contains the graves of many members of pioneer families in this area. Many of the early monuments erected there were imported, and they are unique and irreplaceable.
Admission for the walk is $10 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children 4 and under. The ticket table will be located on the Zion Hill Baptist Church parking lot.