The U.S. State Department has approved a $975 million sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment to the government of Australia.
Lockheed Martin is the main contractor for the HIMARS. The HIMARS chassis and launcher, along with Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and associated equipment, are produced in Camden.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.
Australia has requested to buy up to 22 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 60 M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); 40 M31A1 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) High Explosive (HE) Pods with IMPS; 66 M30A2 Extended Range (ER)-GMLRS AW Pods; and 24 M31A2 ER GMLRS Unitary (HE) Pods.
Also included are Reduced Range Practice Rocket (RRPR) Pods; intercom systems to support the HIMARS Launcher; M1084A2 HIMARS Re-Supply Vehicles (RSV); trailers; 9300-SL60TN Forklift, Side Loader; radio/communication mounts; machine gun mounts; wheel guards; ruggedized laptops; training; training equipment; publications for HIMARS and its munitions, and spares; services; other support equipment; and other related elements of program and logistic support.
Australia is one of the U.S.’s most important allies in the Western Pacific.
The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats, and will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and other allied forces. Australia will use the capability to strengthen its homeland defense and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure.
Other principal contractors are L3Harris Corporation, Melbourne, FL; Leonardo DRS, Arlington, VA; and Oshkosh Corporation, Stafford, VA.
Implementation of the proposed sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Australia.