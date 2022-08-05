South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Jan Marie Kiilsgaard, 1303 High School Drive, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 28.
Marja Lu'Faye Berry and Marja Lu'Faye Berry, 911 Columbia Road 5, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 29.
Ouachita
Terry Miller, 1560 Columbia Road 63, Stephens; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 1.
Union
Deborah Lumsey, 905 N. Yocum Ave., Apt. 211, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 27.
Lee L. Barnes Jr. and Earline Barnes, 1600 East Short Hillsboro, Apartment 1A, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 2.