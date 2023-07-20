Authorities continued to search Thursday afternoon for a missing Bearden man.
A Silver Alert was issued for Johnny Ray Strong, 61, who has been missing since about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office said Strong was last seen on foot along Ouachita Road 95, which is northwest of Bearden.
A wide area has been searched on foot, ATVs, and horseback, as well as by a drone craft and a helicopter. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is also assisting.
People with information about Strong may contact T.J. Robertson at the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, 870-231-5300.
Strong is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray, balding hair and brown eyes. He has a dark brown complexion.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a dark hat.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.