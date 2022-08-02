People interested in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ouachita County have been invited to a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pleasant Ridge Assembly of God, 2880 Fairview Road in Camden.
The cemetery’s board has become inactive, and there is a need to elect a new board to keep the cemetery maintained, said organizer Tina Cloud.
“Anyone that would like to be a part in any way, please attend this meeting. Also, any previous board members or anyone that has documents of plots you have purchased, please attend with a copy of those documents,” Cloud said.
She may be reached at 870-904-9512.