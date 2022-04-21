South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 19, 2022 according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Bullitt Trucking LLC, Alton Ray Marshall, 204 Columbia Road 202, Magnolia filed 4/11/22.
Jolee's Corner LLC, Tatyana King, 508 W. University, Magnolia filed 4/11/22.
Tanzania Enterprise, LLC, Kibi Smith-Williams, 574 Dogwood, Waldo filed 4/13/22.
Ouachita
Our Place 4Dice, LLC, Marlene Hooker, 116 Agee Ave. SW, Camden filed 4/11/22.
Brandhugh Music LLC, Brandon Darnell Hughey, 12108 Hwy 278W, Camden filed 4/13/22.
Union
Odell Carr Ministries, Odell Carr, 319 South Madison Ave., El Dorado filed 4/11/22.
Washed Air Systems LLC, Rebecca Adams, 1816 N. College Ave., El Dorado filed 4/12/22.
Lex Webb Welding LLC, Guy L. Webb III, 1241 Iron Mountain Road, El Dorado filed 4/12/22.
#Prettygirlsdecorate LLC, Donna Lovett, 179 Union Road 703, Huttig filed 4/12/22.
Nokes Lawn Care LLC, Tyler Nokes, 500 West Adams, Junction City filed 4/14/22.