Incorporations

Three Columbia County businesses have been incorporated since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 19, 2022 according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Bullitt Trucking LLC, Alton Ray Marshall, 204 Columbia Road 202, Magnolia filed 4/11/22.

Jolee's Corner LLC, Tatyana King, 508 W. University, Magnolia filed 4/11/22.

Tanzania Enterprise, LLC, Kibi Smith-Williams, 574 Dogwood, Waldo filed 4/13/22.

Ouachita

Our Place 4Dice, LLC, Marlene Hooker, 116 Agee Ave. SW, Camden filed 4/11/22.

Brandhugh Music LLC, Brandon Darnell Hughey, 12108 Hwy 278W, Camden filed 4/13/22.

Union

Odell Carr Ministries, Odell Carr, 319 South Madison Ave., El Dorado filed 4/11/22.

Washed Air Systems LLC, Rebecca Adams, 1816 N. College Ave., El Dorado filed 4/12/22.

Lex Webb Welding LLC, Guy L. Webb III, 1241 Iron Mountain Road, El Dorado filed 4/12/22.

#Prettygirlsdecorate LLC, Donna Lovett, 179 Union Road 703, Huttig filed 4/12/22.

Nokes Lawn Care LLC, Tyler Nokes, 500 West Adams, Junction City filed 4/14/22.

