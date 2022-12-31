Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, TX, has been awarded a $31,817,000 modification to a contract to incrementally increase the annual award of Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles.
Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Rocket Center, West Virginia; Camden, Arkansas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.
Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Bahrain, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland and Qatar) funds in the amount of $15,590,330 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.