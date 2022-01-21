South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 18, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Dawson's Trucking, LLC, Shelby Pickard, 14059 Hwy 371 S, Taylor filed 1/10/22.
Quantum Fitness Magnolia, LLC, Curt Walker, 6721 Hwy 19 S, Magnolia filed 1/12/22.
Haile's Hotshot LLC, Benjamin Lee Haile, 803 Buffington, Magnolia filed 1/13/22.
Superior Land & Air LLC, Hunter Lane Harrell, 60 Columbia Road 296, Magnolia filed 1/13/22.
Ouachita
Blackstock Service & Repair Inc., Mylinda Blain Simpson, 136 W. Washington St. Camden filed 1/10/22.
Back Forty Ammo & Arms LLC, Lance Stuart, 113 Ouachita 573, Camden filed 1/11/22.
Union
Dragon TNT Properties, LLC, Theresa Glover, 301 W. 2nd St., Junction City filed 1/10/22.
With Purpose Productions LLC, Roxanne Robison, 1015 Nick Springs Road, El Dorado filed 1/10/22.
Plumb Perfect LLC, Jesse Ray Livingston, 3273 Shuler Road, El Dorado filed 1/11/22.
Olivier & Sullivan Properties of Hot Springs LLC, Claude R. Sullivan, 183 Rainwater Road, El Dorado filed 1/11/22.
Greenway Consulting, LLC, 315 E. Main St, El Dorado filed 1/11/22.
Taylor Business Technology Services, LLC, Scott Wesley Taylor, 200 Bayou Drive, El Dorado filed 1/12/22.
State Line Gun Works LLC, Clinton Jonah Hogue, 748 Hall Pratt Road, Junction City filed 1/13/22.
Ebony Horizons Investments LLC, Paula L. Rainey, 333 Maple Hill, El Dorado filed 1/13/22.
All Aboard Trucking LLC, Jerry Lee Martin, 700 Grady Bell Road, El Dorado filed 1/14/22.