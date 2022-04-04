Camden’s Lockheed Martin facility will help build almost $1.4 billion in additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors for the United States government, and for sale by the U.S. to Saudi Arabia.
Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control of Dallas was awarded last week a $1,423,660,558 addition to a previously-awarded contract for the production of the missiles and associated one-shot devices supporting the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia.
The hardware will be procured under fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract line items. The value of this contract is increased from $6,336,954,438 to $7,760,614,995.
In addition to Camden, work on the contract will also be performed in Dallas, Sunnyvale, CA, and Huntsville and Troy, AL.
The contract has an expected completion date of August 1, 2027. Fiscal 2021 U.S. government procurement funds in the amount of $371,608,643; and Saudi Arabia Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,052,051,914 are being obligated at time of award.
The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, AL, is the contracting activity.