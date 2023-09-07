One drilling permit and four workovers and recompletions were reported last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Arkansas Production Services in the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Alphin “E” No. 26, 2,329 feet FNL and 1,253 feet FEL in Section 3-16S-15W of the Smackover Field in Union County. Total depth is to 2,800 feet in the Tokio Zone. Work began August 31.
WORKOVER
Mission Creek Operating has completed the workover of the Link-Warnock No. 3 in Section 15-18S-21W in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 8,708 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone with perforations between 6,540 and 8,514 feet. Daily production is 13.43 barrels of 2 mcf. Work was finished August 17.
RECOMPLETIONS
Quanico Oil and Gas of El Dorado has recompleted the Moody-Manor No. 1, Section 17-17S-14W in the Champagnolle Field of Union County. Total depth was to 6,189 feet in the Smackover Lime with perforations between 6,110 and 6,116 feet. Work was finished May 20. No production was reported.
Ouachita Operators of Smackover has recompleted the Hardin No. 1 saltwater disposal well in Section 28-15S-16W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Perforations were to 2,420 to 2,430 feet in the Graves Zone. Work was finished July 18.
R. McNeely Oil Company has recompleted the Chadrick No. 5 in Section 1-16S-17W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,640 feet in the Graves Zone, with perforations between 2,431 and 2,444 feet. No production was reported. Work was finished June 28.