The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission has reported on well completions, recompletions and workovers listed during the last week.
Completions
Quanico Oil and Gas of El Dorado has reported that the Gulf No. 3 in the Hillsboro Field of Union County was a dry hole. It was drilled to 4,050 feet.
Recompletions
ArkLaTx Operating Company of Smackover has recompleted the Smackover (985) Unit 8-16, Section 32-15S-15W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,070 feet in the Nacatoch Zone with perforations between 2,346 and 2,442 feet. No production was reported. Work was finished May 16.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has recompleted the Formby No. 9, Section 13-18S-22W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 6,700 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone. Perforations were between 4,563 and 4,568 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels. Work was finished May 19.
Workovers
Urban Oil and Gas Group of Plano, TX has finished the workover of W.P. Phillips No. 2, Section 15-17S-19W in the Village Field of Columbia County. There was no production. Work was finished May 12.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia was completed the workovers of three wells in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County.
The Phillips-Caldwell No. 5 is in Section 18-18S-21W. Total depth was to 6,590 feet with perforations between 4,789 to 4,794 in the Rodessa Field. Daily production is 1.7 barrels. Work was finished May 2.
The Barge-Nipper No. 2 is in Section 23-18S-22W. Total depth was to 4,648 feet with perforations between 4,534 to 4,538 feet in the Rodessa Field. No production was listed. Work was finished May 1.
The Willis “B” No. 7 is in Section 17-18S-21W. Total depth was to 8,400 feet with perforations between 6,608 and 8,350 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone. Total production is 10 barrels and 20 mcf. Work was finished May 10.