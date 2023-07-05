A driver suffering an apparent seizure struck a tree on a Camden street about 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, killing himself and leaving two passengers hurt.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyveon K. Pace, 22, of Camden was driving a 1999 model Ford Expedition. He had just exited Carnes Park and traveled west across Arkansas 7 toward Cuba Circle.
Passengers told officers that as Pace drove across the highway, Pace began having a seizure. The vehicle crossed the road, drove onto Cuba Circle and left the roadway. It collided with a tree at the intersection of Cuba Circle and Dunning Street. After hitting the tree, the vehicle rolled onto its right side.
Pace died. Injured were his two passengers, Irishawna S. Paschal, 21, and Shenna M. Paschal, 37, both of Stephens. They were taken to the Ouachita County Medical Center.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Officer Leslie M. Herring investigated the wreck for the Camden Police Department.
