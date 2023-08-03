Most private schools in Arkansas are in populated areas and most are Christian-based. Not surprisingly, that describes most of the schools the Department of Education has approved to accept LEARNS Act-funded students.
Based on a list provided by the department and a review of the applicants’ websites, 73 of the 84 approved ones are Christian schools. Of those, 25 are Catholic.
Many of the approved schools, faith-based or not, are in bigger cities and towns.
Twenty-six are in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area. Another 14 are in Northwest Arkansas, and eight are in the Fort Smith-Van Buren area.
One, Columbia Christian School, is in Magnolia.
Through the LEARNS Act, students this year will be eligible for “education freedom accounts.” Roughly $6,600 in state funds will pay for expenses like tuition and uniforms rather than going to the public schools the students would have attended.
Participating private schools must meet accreditation requirements, or at least be moving toward meeting those requirements. They also must administer annually a national test approved by the Department of Education.
Only certain students are eligible for the education freedom accounts this year.
Those include first-time kindergartners, students at the state’s lowest-performing public schools, and others. The number is limited to 1.5% of the state’s public school population this year but grows to 3% next year. All students will be eligible in 2025-26.
I had thought some of the state’s more established private schools, especially the faith-based ones, wouldn’t participate. That’s because taking government money creates hassles and a potential loss of control.
Apparently, many have decided this is an opportunity they cannot pass up for themselves and their students – and also, that this train is leaving the station, so they’d better jump on board. In addition to the 84 approved schools, another six applications are pending or being revised.
The list of participating schools includes prominent faith-based schools such as Shiloh Christian School in Bentonville, Little Rock Christian Academy, Episcopal Collegiate School, and Catholic High School for Boys. The last two are also in Little Rock.
Of the 11 that aren’t Christian-based, one, The Huda Academy, is a Muslim school. At least five others specifically focus on students with learning challenges, including Easterseals Arkansas and the Friendship Lab School in Maumelle, which focuses on students with dyslexia. Another of the 11 is Pulaski Academy, where the 12th grade tuition of $17,940 is nearly three times what the LEARNS Act will fund. The Clover Community School in Bentonville offers a hands-on, project-based education on a five-acre farm for students of differing abilities. Tuition costs are between $15,000 and $15,500.
Of the 36 schools that aren’t in the Little Rock, Northwest Arkansas or Fort Smith regions, most are still in populated areas. Five are in the Jonesboro-Paragould area. Four are in Saline County, which is not far from Little Rock. Three are in
Searcy, home of Church of Christ-affiliated Harding University. Two each are in Conway, Russellville and El Dorado.
The others include two in Eureka Springs (one faith-based, one not), the Cornerstone Christian Academy in Tillar (population 164), the St. Paul School in Pocahontas, and Subiaco Academy. That’s a highly regarded Catholic School affiliated with Subiaco
Abbey, a community of Benedictine monks an hour east of Fort Smith.
LEARNS Act supporters say the education freedom accounts will provide funding for more schools in rural places like Tillar, and more schools that take creative approaches like the Clover Community School. Private and other types of nontraditional schools will pop up all over Arkansas. Families will choose what fits their values and what’s best for their children. Public schools will be forced to improve or else lose students.
Opponents say public money shouldn’t fund private schools that don’t live under the same rules as public schools and don’t accept all students. They say money shouldn’t be subtracted from public schools, which probably will be the only viable option for many students. They also say the education freedom accounts will subsidize rich families while enriching private schools that will simply take the government money and raise their tuition accordingly.
Until now it’s been a theoretical argument, at least in Arkansas. Now – unless LEARNS is derailed by a citizen-led referendum attempt that’s still ongoing – we’ll have a data set.
A pretty big one, actually, with at least 84 schools and probably more to start.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.