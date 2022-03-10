It’s been two years since Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced March 12, 2020, that schools in four counties would be closed because of COVID. That’s when the pandemic hit home in Arkansas.
Now that the latest numbers are so low, I’m thinking this might be my last column about COVID.
By Wednesday, active cases in Arkansas had fallen to 2,542, which means one in 1,190 Arkansans is known to be infected. By comparison, on January 21 there were 102,576 known infections, or one in 29.5. The chances are low that the person you might meet has COVID, and the chances are good that you’ve been vaccinated, had COVID, or both.
COVID is not gone, of course. There are still people being infected, in the hospital, and dying. There are still people dealing with “long covid” – maybe for the rest of their lives, some of which may be shortened. For those who lost a loved one, COVID’s effects are very present. And of course a new variant could arise.
But for now, it’s no longer a crisis for most of us. Life feels a lot more “normal.”
There’s been much talk about how the pandemic started, whether from an animal market in China or a lab.
That’s much ado about a match. The kindling and the firewood already existed. A crowded, mobile and interdependent planet made a pandemic inevitable, which means another is inevitable, too.
We still have the kindling and firewood. It will just take another match.
Meanwhile, modern American life added gasoline to the fire. COVID hit the oldest hardest, and this is an aging country. In Arkansas, of the 10,799 COVID-attributed deaths as of Wednesday, 9,591, or 89%, involved people ages 55 and older. In contrast, among Arkansans under age 35, there have been 166 COVID-attributed deaths.
COVID hit obese people harder than it did others, and in America, many of us, including me, are overweight. Finally, the United States, an individualistic nation by nature, is in a place of profound division and distrust that makes any collective response to a threat difficult.
These realities have deep roots. When another pandemic appears, or if this one reappears, we’ll again be vulnerable.
What can be learned from this current pandemic to prepare for the next one?
Hindsight is 20-20, but society’s early responses with COVID probably should have been targeted more toward vulnerable populations. I don’t know all the specifics, and I’m not saying we should have just gone about our business, but Arkansas got it right by sending students back to school in the fall of 2020.
Another lesson that can be learned is that communication techniques must be as accurate and transparent as possible. I don’t think public health authorities did terribly this time, but it would have been good if, for example, they had differentiated between people dying “of” COVID versus “with” it.
Also, there must be a greater understanding of real people’s concerns. Many Americans were never going to submit to a new type of vaccine, no matter how much they were told it was safe and effective. It’s too bad the Novavax vaccine still hasn’t gotten approved in the United States. It’s based on more familiar science and was developed without using fetal cell lines. Another company, Vaxart, has been trying to develop an oral vaccine. That would have helped, too. Many people just don’t like needles.
Given what we’ve just experienced, we should assume we’re probably not going to eradicate the next disease through immunizations, at least not quickly. That being the case, we should put as much effort into developing treatments – including low-cost, readily available, nutrition- and lifestyle-based ones – as we do vaccines.
All that said, we can appreciate what was done well the past two years. The scientific community rapidly made amazing advances, including the vaccines. Many people – medical professionals, teachers, etc. – acted heroically. This all could have been worse. People could have been worse.
It’s been a long two years. We’ve reached the point where most of us can put the pandemic in our rearview mirror, at least for now.
Unfortunately, that rearview mirror is being filled by an approaching semi truck: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
I guess “normal” will have to wait. Hopefully it won’t be another two years, but I don’t think we can count on it.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.