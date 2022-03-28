Poll

Our readers think of themselves as the “groovy grandparent.”

Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

‘If age is only a state of mind, which category best describes your state of mind right now?”

The results:

Groovy grandparent, 42 votes, 53.84 percent.

Mad mid-lifer, 26 votes, 33.33 percent.

Tormented teenager, 7 votes, 8.97 percent.

Cheeky child, 3 votes, 3.84 percent

Total votes: 78

magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

