Does Arkansas want a part-time Legislature or a not-as-part-time Legislature? Voters will decide in November 2022.
This past week, legislators approved Senate Joint Resolution 10 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville. The proposed constitutional amendment would let legislators call themselves into special session. Legislators would meet if called by the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore, or if two-thirds of both the House and Senate request it.
Legislators currently must rely on the governor to call them into session when they are not otherwise meeting as scheduled.
Arkansas traditionally has had a part-time Legislature, but legislators do meet a lot. They gather for several months in odd-numbered years for their regular session, for a couple of months in even-numbered years for a fiscal session, for special sessions called by the governor (one is already planned for later this year), and for committee meetings in between.
Davis told her fellow senators that lawmakers in 36 states can call themselves into session. Seventeen states require two-thirds support.
It’s no coincidence that this is happening in 2021. For the past 13 months, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has exercised extraordinary emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic – closing businesses and schools, mandating masks, etc. Lawmakers were relegated to the sideline as the governor issued executive orders that looked a lot like temporary laws.
This has happened as the honeymoon between Republican lawmakers and the Republican governor was ending. After Hutchinson was elected in 2014, Republicans spent several years celebrating their takeover of state government and generally followed his lead. At times, Arkansas resembled a British parliamentary system, where one party or a coalition rules under the leadership of a prime minister. Hutchinson was
Arkansas’ prime minister. As late as the 2019 session, he was setting the legislative agenda and getting most of what we wanted.
But honeymoons eventually end, especially when a governor is term-limited. This year, legislators have largely held the initiative, and Hutchinson’s been playing defense using his bully pulpit and executive branch apparatus, both of which are quite useful, and the veto, which can be overridden with a simple majority vote.
This session, lawmakers passed a bill, which he signed, that lets them convene to end a governor’s state of emergency and would let the Arkansas Legislative Council, which is sort of a mini-Legislature, block emergency executive orders and end emergency declarations after 60 days.
Lawmakers also passed a resolution declaring they will recess April 30, rather than adjourn as usual. That resolution will enable them to return to Little Rock to draw congressional district lines after the U.S. Census Bureau provides its delayed population numbers, but it also includes language allowing the Legislature to consider COVID-19 legislation and the spending of relief funds.
That means lawmakers can return any time and start making laws. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, that possibility will exist permanently.
Which doesn’t mean it would happen all the time. Davis said, to her knowledge, state legislators in those 36 states aren’t meeting full-time.
And there are reasons why they wouldn’t here. Legislators make decent money for part-time work, but many have regular jobs and businesses they need to attend to.
They have families living up to three hours from Little Rock. At this point, after three months of discussion and debate in the Capitol, legislators are ready to be home and apart from each other for a while.
Assuming this makes it to the ballot, voters will have a choice. Do we want a Legislature that can call itself into special session to serve as a necessary check and balance on the governor? Or would that just result in more laws being passed, more politics being played and more trouble being caused?
Do we want our part-time Legislature to be not as part time? I suspect voters will say no, but I’ve been wrong many times.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist who focuses on Arkansas politics, and whose work appears in 17 Arkansas publications. He is a regular contributor to Talk Business and a frequent panelist on Arkansas PBS’s public affairs show, “Arkansas Week." He publishes a blog, independentarkansas.com . Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner .