magnoliareporter.com readers feel the sting of higher gasoline prices.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“How has the rising cost of gasoline affected your work and lifestyle?”
The results:
It hurts, but I pay it and go on, 90 votes, 39.64 percent.
It is devastating – I cannot afford these prices, 62 votes, 27.31 percent.
It has forced me to make changes at work and home, 52 votes, 22.9 percent.
It has little impact on me, 23 votes, 10.13 percent.
Total votes: 227
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.