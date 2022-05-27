Poll

About 10 percent of readers say they are not affected by higher gasoline prices.

magnoliareporter.com readers feel the sting of higher gasoline prices.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“How has the rising cost of gasoline affected your work and lifestyle?”

The results:

It hurts, but I pay it and go on, 90 votes, 39.64 percent.

It is devastating – I cannot afford these prices, 62 votes, 27.31 percent.

It has forced me to make changes at work and home, 52 votes, 22.9 percent.

It has little impact on me, 23 votes, 10.13 percent.

Total votes: 227

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

