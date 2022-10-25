Poll

About 12 percent of readers say they do not feel safe after leaving their homes.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers feel safe from crime while outside their home.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Do you feel safe from crime when you are outside your home?”

The results:

Yes, I sometimes have concerns but I generally feel safe, 84 votes, 45.65 percent.

Yes, I feel safe outside my home, 49 votes, 26.63 percent

No, I sometimes feel safe but am often concerned about safety, 29 votes, 15.76 percent.

No, I do not feel safe after leaving my home, 22 votes, 11.95 percent.

Total votes: 184

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

