Most magnoliareporter.com readers feel safe from crime while outside their home.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Do you feel safe from crime when you are outside your home?”
The results:
Yes, I sometimes have concerns but I generally feel safe, 84 votes, 45.65 percent.
Yes, I feel safe outside my home, 49 votes, 26.63 percent
No, I sometimes feel safe but am often concerned about safety, 29 votes, 15.76 percent.
No, I do not feel safe after leaving my home, 22 votes, 11.95 percent.
Total votes: 184
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.