A majority of our readers use the right front burners of their kitchen stoves.
Beginning Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Which burner on your stovetop do you most often use?”
The results:
Right front, 120 votes, 61.22 percent.
Left front, 57 votes, 29.08 percent.
Right rear, 10 votes, 5.1 percent.
Left rear, 9 votes, 4.59 percent.
Total votes: 196
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.
CLICK HERE to see more Opinion.