About 4 percent of readers use the left-rear burner on their stoves.

A majority of our readers use the right front burners of their kitchen stoves.

Beginning Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Which burner on your stovetop do you most often use?”

The results:

Right front, 120 votes, 61.22 percent.

Left front, 57 votes, 29.08 percent.

Right rear, 10 votes, 5.1 percent.

Left rear, 9 votes, 4.59 percent.

Total votes: 196

