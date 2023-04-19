Poll

Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Which of the following statements best describes your high school prom experience?”

The results:

Didn’t attend or no prom, 89 votes, 50.28 percent

I had a great time, 54 votes, 30.50 percent.

It was a good time, but it did not meet my expectations, 27 votes, 15.25 percent.

I had a horrible time, 7 votes, 3.95 percent.

Total votes: 177

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

