Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they didn’t attend a high school prom.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Which of the following statements best describes your high school prom experience?”
The results:
Didn’t attend or no prom, 89 votes, 50.28 percent
I had a great time, 54 votes, 30.50 percent.
It was a good time, but it did not meet my expectations, 27 votes, 15.25 percent.
I had a horrible time, 7 votes, 3.95 percent.
Total votes: 177
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.