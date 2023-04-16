Groceries won a narrow victory over cable television as being the good or service magnoliareporter.com readers regard as over-priced.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of nine responses to the following question:
“Of these goods and services, which do you consider to be the most over-priced?”
The results:
Groceries, 59 votes, 23.69 percent.
Cable television, 57 votes, 22.89 percent.
Prescription drugs, 41 votes, 16.46 percent.
Gasoline, 30 votes, 12.04 percent.
Housing, 22 votes, 8.83 percent.
Airline tickets, 15 votes, 6.02 percent.
Bottled water, 13 votes, 5.22 percent.
Eggs, 8 votes, 3.21 percent.
Movie theatre tickets, 4 votes, 1.6 percent.
Total votes: 249
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.