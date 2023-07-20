A plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers say they grow no food, but a majority say they grow at least some of their own.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Do you produce any of the fruits or vegetables that you and your family consume?”
The results:
No, 69 votes, 46.62 percent.
Yes, I produce a token amount of food, 42 votes, 28.37 percent.
Yes, I have a garden sufficient for my family, 20 votes, 13.51 percent.
Yes, I grow more food than my family can eat, 17 votes, 11.48 percent.
Total votes: 148 votes.
magnoliareporter.com has polled on this question twice previously, with almost identical results.
The results of those polls:
June 2018
No, 74 votes, 48.05 percent.
Yes, I produce a token amount of food, 45 votes, 29.22 percent.
Yes, I have a garden sufficient for my family, 24 votes, 15.58 percent.
Yes, I grow more food than my family can eat, 10 votes, 6.49 percent.
Total votes: 154
July 2014
No, 76 votes, 53.14 percent.
Yes, I produce a token amount of food, 36 votes, 25.17 percent.
Yes, I have a garden sufficient for my family, 18 votes, 12.58 percent.
Yes, I grow more food than my family can eat, 13 votes. 9.09 percent.
Total votes: 143 votes.