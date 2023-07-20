Poll

About 11 percent of our readers say they grow more food than their families can consume.

A plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers say they grow no food, but a majority say they grow at least some of their own.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Do you produce any of the fruits or vegetables that you and your family consume?”

The results:

No, 69 votes, 46.62 percent.

Yes, I produce a token amount of food, 42 votes, 28.37 percent.

Yes, I have a garden sufficient for my family, 20 votes, 13.51 percent.

Yes, I grow more food than my family can eat, 17 votes, 11.48 percent.

Total votes: 148 votes.

magnoliareporter.com has polled on this question twice previously, with almost identical results.

The results of those polls:

June 2018

No, 74 votes, 48.05 percent.

Yes, I produce a token amount of food, 45 votes, 29.22 percent.

Yes, I have a garden sufficient for my family, 24 votes, 15.58 percent.

Yes, I grow more food than my family can eat, 10 votes, 6.49 percent.

Total votes: 154

July 2014

No, 76 votes, 53.14 percent.

Yes, I produce a token amount of food, 36 votes, 25.17 percent.

Yes, I have a garden sufficient for my family, 18 votes, 12.58 percent.

Yes, I grow more food than my family can eat, 13 votes. 9.09 percent.

Total votes: 143 votes.

