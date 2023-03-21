Most magnoliareporter.com readers don’t think that former President Donald Trump will be arrested this week.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Former President Donald Trump said on social media that he will be arrested this week, and he has called for supporters to protest his arrest. What will happen?”
The results:
Trump will not be arrested, 58 votes, 52.25 percent.
Trump will be arrested, and a large number of his supporters will protest the arrest, 29 votes, 26.12 percent.
Trump will be arrested, but there will be few protests, 24 votes, 21.62 percent.
Total votes: 111
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.