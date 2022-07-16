Snakes on a plane would be a terrible combination for many magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of seven answers to the following question:
“Of these common phobias, which one affects you the most?”
Fear of snakes, ophidiophobia, 58 votes, 32.4 percent.
Fear of heights, acrophobia, 42 votes, 23.46 percent.
Fear of enclosed spaces, claustrophobia, 33 votes, 18.43 percent.
Fear of spiders or insects, arachnophobia/entomophobia, 18 votes, 10.05 percent.
Fear of people/social situations, social anxiety disorder, 17 votes, 9.49 percent.
Fear of storms, astraphobia, 8 votes, 4.46 percent.
Fear of dogs, cynophobia, 3 votes, 1.67 percent.
Total votes: 179
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.