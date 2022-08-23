Poll

Less than three percent of readers prefer fried catfish in nugget form.

If you’re inviting people to a catfish fry, make sure the fish are fileted.

Starting Saturday, magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“In what form do you prefer fried catfish?”

The results:

Filets, 164 votes, 75.92 percent.

Whole, 28 votes, 12.96 percent.

Steaks, 18 votes, 8.33 percent.

Nuggets, 6 votes, 2.77 percent.

Total votes: 216.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

