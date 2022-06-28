We hate time clocks and time cards. They were among the curses of our existence back in our newspaper days. Falsification of a time card was a dismissible offense, as was punching a co-worker in or out on the clock. Can’t cheat the boss. So, what are we to expect from Arkansas State Sens. Mark Johnson (R-Ferndale) and Alan Clark (R-Lonsdale)? The Senate Ethics Committee decided Monday that the senators violated Senate rules when Johnson signed Clark into an event at American Legion Boys State on June 3. This allowed Clark to collect a $159 per diem fee, plus mileage. State Sen. Jimmy Hickey (R-TexARKana) blew the whistle on the matter. The Senate committee’s decision is to recommend to the full Senate letters of reprimand, lack of eligibility for per diem payments or mileage reimbursements for the six months remaining in the current General Assembly, and the loss of committee leadership positions for the rest of the session. The full Senate may decide to do nothing, accept the penalties or come up with stiffer penalties. We expect South Arkansas Sens. Charles Beckham (R-McNeil) and Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) to support the recommendations. We agree with calls that state prosecutors should consider charges.
Arkansas’ Freedom of Information Act is well established and sufficiently explicit when it comes to what constitutes a public meeting, and those matters that can properly be handled behind closed doors. CLICK THE PDF to download a copy of the state FOIA handbook, with specific reference to page 14, headed “Open public meetings.”
If you were wondering why there were so many motorcyclists rolling through Magnolia on Monday, the answer is that 4,000 of them are heading toward Shreveport-Bossier for the Goldwing Road Rider’s Association Annual Conference through Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Albemarle Corporation has plans to build a lithium processing plant somewhere in the southeastern U.S. that will exceed its present production of the electricity-storage element, according to Reuters. The news agency quotes Albemarle’s Eric Norris from a conference in Phoenix saying there is unprecedented demand for lithium that the company can feed with a 100,000-ton-per-annum facility. Albemarle has previously expressed interest in reopening an old lithium mine in Kings Mountain, NC, east of Charlotte.
Two different Amtrak passenger trains were involved in separate wrecks in the past three days. In California, a train hit a car that was stalled at an ungated crossing. Three people in the car died and two were injured. On Monday, Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, enroute from Los Angeles to Chicago, hit a dump truck at another ungated crossing in north Missouri. The truck driver and two people on the train died, and dozens of people were hurt. The least we can do in Arkansas is to reduce the number of places where railroad tracks cross roads, and to increase the number of crossings with gates, lights and audible warnings. The United States should also commit itself to a first-class rail passenger system that can move hundreds of people per train between major cities safely in hours, and not days.
If Supreme Court justices want to ban contraceptives, they must also logically favor banning Viagra as unnatural.