Many magnoliareporter.com readers say there’s no price too high when it comes to medical care for their pets.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“What is an acceptable amount of money to spend annually on veterinary health care for your pet?”
The results:
I will pay any price to care for my pet, 43 votes, 39.09 percent.
Up to $250, 23 votes, 20.9 percent.
Up to $500, 22 votes, 20 percent.
Up to $1,000, 11 votes, 10 percent.
Up to $100, 11 votes, 10 percent.
Total votes: 110
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.