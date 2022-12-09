Poll

About 13 percent of readers say they are better off financially now than they were a year ago.

The majority of magnoliareporter.com readers say they are worse off financially than they were at this time a year ago.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“How is your financial condition, compared with this time last year?”

The results:

I am worse off financially than I was a year ago, 89 votes, 53.61 percent.

I am no better and no worse financially than I was a year ago, 55 votes, 33.13 percent.

I am better off financially than I was a year ago, 22 votes, 13.25 percent.

Total votes: 166

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you