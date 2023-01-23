Poll

About 14 percent of readers don't tell their pets "good-bye" when they leave the house.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they tell their pets “good-bye” when they leave home.

Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of our responses to the following question:

“When you leave your home, do you tell your pets, ‘Good-bye’?”

The results:

Yes, I tell the pets "good-bye,” 97 votes, 62.98 percent.

Yes, I also leave the pets instructions -- not that they obey, 34 votes, 22.07 percent.

No, I do not tell the pets "good-bye,” 22 votes, 14.28 percent.

No, because I usually take one or more of my pets with me, 1 vote, 0.64 percent

Total votes: 154.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you