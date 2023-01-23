Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they tell their pets “good-bye” when they leave home.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of our responses to the following question:
“When you leave your home, do you tell your pets, ‘Good-bye’?”
The results:
Yes, I tell the pets "good-bye,” 97 votes, 62.98 percent.
Yes, I also leave the pets instructions -- not that they obey, 34 votes, 22.07 percent.
No, I do not tell the pets "good-bye,” 22 votes, 14.28 percent.
No, because I usually take one or more of my pets with me, 1 vote, 0.64 percent
Total votes: 154.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.