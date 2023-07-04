Wez katz continue to work on our scheme of world domination. Keeping track of the hoo-mons with kat radar is key. Ise keeps a constant eye on my hoo-mon’s movements. The hoo-mon can’t walk two steps without mes knowing it. Katz can see through walls. Ise can be at mes food bowl within five seconds if the hoo-man is within two steps of it.
Ise like mes crunchies. Ise sometimes drops mes green or purple cloth mouses into the food or water bowls. The hoo-mon sees this and does his best Anthony Hopkins impression to say, “Ise having an old friend for dinner.”
The hoo-mon is weaning mes off kitten food. Next week, Ise will be eating mostly regular kat food.
Lots of the hoo-mon’s relatives have been in mes house lately. None of them offered to take mes home with them.
The hoo-mon taunts mes for not having opposable thumbs. Sez Ise could feedz meself if Ise could do that. So Ise have been working on that skill. Been working out with the kat karrier. Ise uses mes paw to open and close the door. The hoo-mon sez if Ise can figure out how to do that on much larger doors, Ise is going places.
Until next time, spay and neuter.
Walter Cronkat is the feline reporter for magnoliareporter.com. His column appears on national holidays.