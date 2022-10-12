New videos and a printed voter guide are now available to help Arkansas voters decipher the four constitutional amendments on the Tuesday, November 8 ballot.
The Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture released four separate videos detailing each of the constitutional amendments on next month's ballot.
CLICK HERE to access the YouTube playlist for the four videos.
Voters who prefer a more tactile experience can now pick up a printed 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide from their county extension offices. All 75 county extension offices now have copies, with many extension agents distributing copies at local libraries, county courthouses and other popular locations in their communities.
CLICK HERE to see an online version of the Ballot Issues Voter Guide.
Early voting starts October 24 for the November General Election. At the end of the ballot, voters will see four proposed constitutional amendments that seek to alter the state's 1874 Constitution in one way or another.
Three of the proposals came from the legislature while the fourth proposal came from a citizen ballot issue group that collected more than 89,151 voter signatures to qualify the issue for the ballot.
Issue 1 is a constitutional amendment that would give state legislators the same authority as the governor to call themselves into special session and to set the agenda.
Issue 2 is a constitutional amendment that would require 60% voter approval for any future constitutional amendment or citizen-initiated state law on the ballot. Currently, statewide ballot issues require a simple majority or over 50% voter approval.
Issue 3 is the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. It would add language to the Arkansas Constitution prohibiting state and local governments from burdening the practice of religion unless the government shows there’s a compelling reason to do so and acts in the least restrictive way.
Issue 4 is the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. If passed, it would allow adults 21 and older to legally possess 1 ounce of marijuana for non-medical purposes. It would set up a licensing system for a limited number of businesses to grow and sell marijuana for recreational purposes, among other things.
When casting their votes, Arkansans see the popular name and ballot title of each proposed constitutional amendment. But every amendment involves more information that is not included on the ballot.
Voters can find the full text of each proposal proposals in the Voters Guide, as well links to agency documents showing who has officially filed to support or oppose an issue.
Inside the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide, you will find:
-- How the proposals will appear on the ballot
-- What a “FOR” or “AGAINST” vote means
-- Questions and answers about what proposals would do
-- Supporter and opponent viewpoints