That phrase suggests an event that happens infrequently. And it applies to the financial markets of 2022. Both stock and bond markets exhibited negative returns for the year, raising a few questions for investors. Has this ever happened before? Yes, in 2018. Could it happen again? Yes. What about diversification? Does that still apply? See below.
To provide some background, here’s a thumbnail sketch of historical returns. We’ve now got close to 100 years of data on U.S. markets. It probably won’t surprise you that the S&P 500 experienced negative returns in 25 of those years. Roughly one year out of every four. It’s the price you pay for taking on the risk of the market. But it probably would surprise you that government bonds, the “safe” investments, also experienced negative returns in 25 years over that same period. So, over time, whether in stocks or in bonds, you can expect negative returns in about one year out of four.
To be sure, declines in the stock market were more severe than the down markets in bonds. The average decline in the S&P 500 during those negative years was 13.5 percent with the most severe decline being 37 percent. That 37 percent drop occurred in 2008 which some of you will recall vividly! By contrast, the average down year in the bond markets was only 3.7 percent with the worst drop being 29.2 percent. That 29.2 percent drop occurred in, take a guess, 2022! That’s right! The year 2022 was the worst year for bonds over the last almost 100 years. Yet another vivid recall, this one fresh on our minds!
As a footnote to that, 2022 is the only time the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates seven times in one year. When interest rates begin rising, existing bonds in the marketplace drop in price. The longer the term of the bonds, the bigger the drop, commonly referred to as interest rate risk.
But what if you hold stocks and bonds, as most investors do? In other words, how many of those years did both stocks and bonds decline in value? The answer is six years. So roughly six percent of the time U.S. markets have experienced what we just went through in 2022. Once in a blue moon! So yes, diversification does work.
The past year might make you want to stuff your money under the mattress. But with inflation running 8 percent or more, that’s a surefire losing strategy. In sports, nobody scores points sitting on the bench or in the stands. You must be on the field. Similarly, to earn returns over time that keep you ahead of inflation, you’ve got to be in the markets.
And sometimes that means getting tackled hard!
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.