Two things have changed about the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas the past few weeks. First, the numbers are getting progressively worse. And second, the discussion is more and more about kids.
Well, there’s a third thing, and we’ll get to that in a second.
This week saw some particularly disheartening numbers. On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the number of cases had increased in one day by 2,843, with 11 additional deaths. That day there were 1,055 Arkansans in the hospital. That’s not far from the all-time high of 1,371. In comparison, there were 141 total hospitalized in early April, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The governor said 219 patients were on ventilators.
We’ve seen these kinds of numbers before, during the winter, but now we’re seeing more younger people being affected, including children. On Tuesday, Arkansas Children’s Hospital announced it was caring for 24 patients with COVID-19, the most ever. That day, seven were in intensive care while four were on ventilators. By the next day, the intensive care and ventilator numbers had decreased to five and two, the Democrat-Gazette reported, so that was good news. The original news release noted that none of the 24 patients had been vaccinated, and more than half were eligible.
Those numbers came as parents were preparing to send their children back to school – this time absent a mask mandate as per state law. Act 1002 was passed by legislators earlier this year when case numbers were low and legislators were reasserting their branch’s power versus the governor. But in recent days, concerns have grown about what will happen this year amidst rising numbers and the virus’ more contagious delta variant.
After meeting with legislative leaders, Hutchinson announced Thursday that he will call the Legislature into special session, mostly likely this coming week, to try to change that law to give local school districts the ability to decide on their own mask mandates. No other entities other than K-12 public schools would be affected.
Normally these things are orchestrated. The governor calls a special session when he knows he has the votes. But he acknowledged that this will be a “heavy lift.” Unless he can get two-thirds support in both the House and the Senate, the legislation would not go into effect for 90 days, meaning school will long since have started. He might be doing well to get that. He apparently is counting on the pressure some lawmakers will feel to protect kids. But those lawmakers also will feel pressure from constituents who don’t want a mask mandate.
If a bill does pass, school boards likewise will feel pressure. Across this state, there will be difficult meetings where parents from both sides will make their feelings known.
A year-and-a-half into the pandemic, some things have changed and some haven’t. People are still getting sick and dying. We’re still fighting about and politicizing this disease.
Meanwhile, one other thing has changed. The virus itself has done what elected officials and health experts could not do: Get people to get vaccinated. On Thursday, the governor announced that an additional 10,717 Arkansans had received their first or second shot; the day before it was 10,846. Those are way more than double the numbers back in the recent past when it looked like the disease was waning. About 46% of the state’s population now has gotten at least one shot, while 36% is fully vaccinated.
Those numbers still leave the state far short of the 70%-85% rate that experts have said is necessary to reach herd immunity, which Vermont has apparently reached. (There, 84% are at least partially vaccinated, most of them fully, and as of Thursday three people were hospitalized in the state.) In fact, to reach herd immunity through vaccinations, Arkansas would have to double its number of fully immunized residents.
That would require a couple of million more doses, by my rough calculation. Even at 10,000 a day, it would take more than half a year to get there.
So I guess this disease that dominated 2020 is going to take a big bite out of 2021, and maybe all of the rest of it. Surely 2022 will be better, but getting there is going to take a heavy lift.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist who focuses on Arkansas politics, and whose work appears in 16 Arkansas publications. He is a regular contributor to Talk Business and a frequent panelist on Arkansas PBS’s public affairs show, “Arkansas Week." He publishes a blog, independentarkansas.com . Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner .