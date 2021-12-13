Poll

About 12 percent of readers say they will spend $2,000 or more on Christmas presents.

A plurality of readers will spend between $500 and $1,000 on Christmas gifts this season.

Starting last Thursday, magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of six responses to the following question:

“How much money will you spend on Christmas gifts this season?”

The results:

Between $500 and $1,000, 35 votes, 25.17 percent.

Less than $100, 27 votes, 19.42 percent.

Between $250 and $500, 25 votes, 17.98 percent.

Between $1,000 and $2,000, 21 votes, 15.10 percent.

More than $2,000, 17 votes, 12.23 percent.

Between $100 and $250, 14 votes, 10.07 percent.

Total votes: 139

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

