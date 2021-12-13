A plurality of readers will spend between $500 and $1,000 on Christmas gifts this season.
Starting last Thursday, magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of six responses to the following question:
“How much money will you spend on Christmas gifts this season?”
The results:
Between $500 and $1,000, 35 votes, 25.17 percent.
Less than $100, 27 votes, 19.42 percent.
Between $250 and $500, 25 votes, 17.98 percent.
Between $1,000 and $2,000, 21 votes, 15.10 percent.
More than $2,000, 17 votes, 12.23 percent.
Between $100 and $250, 14 votes, 10.07 percent.
Total votes: 139
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.