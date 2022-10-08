magnoliareporter.com readers doubt the existence of extraterrestrial beings.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of six responses to the following question:
“Do you believe that beings from another world have visited, or are visiting, our planet?”
The results:
No, 57 votes, 39.86 percent
Yes, 35 votes, 24.47 percent
No. They took a good look at Earth and kept right on flying, 24 votes, 16.78 percent.
Yes. However, they have been largely successful in hiding their presence, 15 votes, 10.48 percent.
Yes. Humankind may have been planted here by extraterrestrial beings, 7 votes, 4.89 percent.
No. The physics involved make it unlikely, 5 votes, 3.49 percent.
Total votes: 143
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.