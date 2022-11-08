Some magnoliareporter.com readers are willing to make voluntary payments to support the news website.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Many news websites similar to magnoliareporter.com ask that readers make voluntary, not tax-deductible donations to offset expenses, hire personnel and provide new services. How much money would you be willing to donate monthly to help us with such expenses?”
The results:
Having a local news website is worth $5 a month -- $60 a year, 22 votes, 40.74 percent
I could pay $1 per month -- $12 a year, 20 votes, 37.03 percent
As a valuable service in the community, $10 a month -- $120 a year – is reasonable and still less than the weekly newspaper, 12 votes, 22.22 percent
Total votes: 54.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.