About 22 percent of readers responding to a poll said they'd be willing to pay $120 a year to support magnoliareporter.com.

Some magnoliareporter.com readers are willing to make voluntary payments to support the news website.

Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“Many news websites similar to magnoliareporter.com ask that readers make voluntary, not tax-deductible donations to offset expenses, hire personnel and provide new services. How much money would you be willing to donate monthly to help us with such expenses?”

The results:

Having a local news website is worth $5 a month -- $60 a year, 22 votes, 40.74 percent

I could pay $1 per month -- $12 a year, 20 votes, 37.03 percent

As a valuable service in the community, $10 a month -- $120 a year – is reasonable and still less than the weekly newspaper, 12 votes, 22.22 percent

Total votes: 54.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

