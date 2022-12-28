Thank you so much for your recent magnoliareporter.com poll where you asked your readers to share their experiences regarding domestic violence.
We know that discussing this topic can be extremely difficult for people, requiring a level of vulnerability and self-reflection that can be painful for readers. We appreciate that so many of our community members shared their experience and showed the all too frequent occurrence of domestic violence in our community.
Most statistics will say that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner (The National Domestic Hotline, 2022) over the course of their lives. We want to be clear that Magnolia is a part of these statistics. Our community members do experience the pain and heartache that is often considered something that "happens elsewhere" but in fact it is right here in our own backyards.
As staff at the local domestic violence shelter, Compassion's Foundation, Inc., we feel for those who self-identified as having experienced interpersonal violence and we want to make sure that absolutely everyone is aware of our services. No one deserves to live in fear. No one.
We provide refuge and support for those who need to change their current situation. In addition, we offer support for those who aren't sure what to do -- for example, emotional and economic abuse aren't often recognized even though they can be extremely debilitating for those in need. You do not have to be a residential client at the shelter to receive services. We also will help non-residents as well.
We hope that the poll will serve to raise awareness of the work we do and the need for more awareness of domestic violence and how it affects individuals and our community of Magnolia. Please reach out to us at our Hotline 870-235-1414 or check us out on Facebook.
Please don’t hesitate to contact us. All calls and correspondence are completely confidential. We are here 24/7 and we want to help.
Lacey Ogle, Executive Director, Compassion's Foundation
Amber Overholser, Board Director