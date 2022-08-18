Recreational marijuana is on the ballot -- for now.
The Arkansas Supreme Court responded to Responsible Growth Arkansas' request to temporarily put the issue on the November ballot until justices have time to review whether the text of the citizen group's ballot title should have been certified.
The Secretary of State's Office must send counties the official General Election ballot by August 25, which isn't enough time for the court to review the lawsuit Responsible Growth Arkansas filed August 4 after the State Board of Election Commissioners declined to certify their ballot title despite the group obtaining the required number of voter signatures.
Recreational marijuana will be Issue 4 on the November 8 ballot. If the court decides against the issue's inclusion on the ballot, any votes cast for or against the measure won't be counted.
The proposal would change the state's medical marijuana amendment from 2016 to allow for the growing and selling of recreational marijuana. It also would allow adults 21 and older to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana.
State election commissioners rejected the proposal's ballot title after saying it should explain how it repeals a requirement that foods or drinks combined with marijuana not exceed 10 mg of THC per portion. The title instead mentioned the proposal would eliminate an existing section of law.
One of those commissioners also said she was concerned that removing requirements for owners to have background checks could allow people with criminal backgrounds to own marijuana facilities.
CASINO PROPOSAL
Fair Play for Arkansas 2022 did not collect enough voter signatures to qualify their ballot title for the General Election, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
The group's proposal would have removed Pope County as one of the four casino gaming locations authorized in the state constitution.
Election officials notified the group that only 62,859 of the signatures submitted in July were verified. That put the group below the threshold to qualify for the ballot and to qualify for additional time to collect more voter signatures.
State election commissioners also declined to certify the ballot title submitted by Fair Play for Arkansas 2022 when they met August 3.
WHAT’S NEXT
The Arkansas Supreme Court has scheduled multiple deadlines through September 2 for attorneys in the recreational marijuana case to file their various responses to the claims made in the lawsuit.