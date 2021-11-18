Poll

Only 1 in 5 of our readers say they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arkansas Department of Health statistics say about half of Columbia County’s population is fully (41.6 percent) or partially (9.8 percent) immunized against the COVID-19 virus. A much higher percentage of magnoliareporter.com readers say they have been vaccinated.

Starting Monday, we asked readers to select one of two answers to the following question:

“Have you been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus?”

The results:

Yes, I have been vaccinated, 119 votes, 79.33 percent.

No, I have not been vaccinated, 31 votes, 20.66 percent.

Total votes: 150

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

