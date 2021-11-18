Arkansas Department of Health statistics say about half of Columbia County’s population is fully (41.6 percent) or partially (9.8 percent) immunized against the COVID-19 virus. A much higher percentage of magnoliareporter.com readers say they have been vaccinated.
Starting Monday, we asked readers to select one of two answers to the following question:
“Have you been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus?”
The results:
Yes, I have been vaccinated, 119 votes, 79.33 percent.
No, I have not been vaccinated, 31 votes, 20.66 percent.
Total votes: 150
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.