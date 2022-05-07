Are you looking at your sample ballot for the May 24 Arkansas primary? There are a lot of jobs on the ballot that people might not know what they do.
Today we highlight the job of a county clerk.
County Clerk in Arkansas
Are you married? Do you vote? If you answered yes to either of those questions, you've interacted with a County Clerk.
Depending on your county, the county clerk role might be combined with the county circuit clerk position. This administrative role is tied to record keeping, and is one of nine executives in county government.
Term in Office: A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016 changed the term of a county clerk from two years to four years. The pay for the job varies depending on the population of the county, and is set by the Quorum Court.
The Association of Arkansas Counties reported salaries ranging from about $22,118 to $130,902 in their 2021 county government salary survey. Counties that reported a low salary were for part-time positions where the person is also paid for another role in county government.
Eligibility Requirements:
-- United States citizen
-- At least 18 years old
-- Registered to vote in their county
-- No fraud or felony convictions
Job Duties:
Over their four-year term, a county clerk is responsible for:
-- Maintaining the official records (ordinances, resolutions, etc.) and minutes of the Quorum Court.
-- Keeping records of annexations, incorporations, county purchases, election results, proclamations, levy of taxes, board appointments, bonds, improvement districts, right of way acquisitions, contracts, and agreements signed by the County Judge.
-- Maintaining the county's voter registration list, including adding and removing people to the rolls.
- Keeping custody of the county's absentee ballots and ballot boxes.
-- Overseeing early voting in a county (election day is overseen by the election commission).
-- Issuing marriage licenses.
-- Holding the role of treasurer if the county doesn't have one, and handles county payroll.
-- Maintaining the records of the Board of Equalization, which oversees property tax appeals.
May Primary
In Arkansas, the county clerk position is a partisan race on the ballot. This means there may be Democratic or Republican candidates wanting the position.
A primary is meant to reduce the number of candidates associated with a political party until there is only one candidate from each party to choose from in a later race (November in our case).
In several Arkansas counties, there might be only one political party that has candidates for this position. In this instance, the May 24 vote is the final vote for the office. The winner would be unopposed in November.
CLICK HERE to find out what is on your ballot at the Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView website.
Early voting starts May 9.