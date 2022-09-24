A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think Magnolia needs more outdoor murals.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
‘Should an effort be made to create more murals in Magnolia?”
The results:
Yes, our murals are a local treasure, 64 votes, 51.61 percent.
No, the murals we have are enough, 55 votes, 44.35 percent.
Yes, and I would be willing to donate money toward new murals, 5 votes, 4.03.
Total votes: 124
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.