A majority of our readers want new murals in Magnolia, but only 4 percent are willing to donate money toward them.

A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think Magnolia needs more outdoor murals.

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

‘Should an effort be made to create more murals in Magnolia?”

The results:

Yes, our murals are a local treasure, 64 votes, 51.61 percent.

No, the murals we have are enough, 55 votes, 44.35 percent.

Yes, and I would be willing to donate money toward new murals, 5 votes, 4.03.

Total votes: 124

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

