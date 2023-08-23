Should Arkansans have to officially register as Republicans in order to vote in the Republican Party primary? Thankfully, Republican Party State Committee members said no Saturday.
As reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, committee members rejected a proposal seeking to require voters to do that. The move would require a change in state law.
This is not the first time the idea has come up, and it won’t be the last. It’s understandable why some Republicans support it. Private entities typically define their voting membership. Some Republicans don’t want Democrats and other non-Republicans to cross over and influence their nominating process.
Unfortunately, it would force many Arkansans to declare allegiance to a party they don’t fully support, or else not vote in the elections that really determine who will be elected.
The Republican primary is essentially where many elections are now settled throughout much of Arkansas. General election races in November are mostly a formality. In many races, Republicans are virtually certain to defeat their Democratic sacrificial lamb opponents.
If voters want any real say in who wins those partisan races – whether it’s the governor or their local officeholders – they have to vote in the primary. They should not have to assign themselves a party label in order to vote for their sheriff when it matters. With closed primaries, they would have to.
Another problem is the fact that while the RPA might be a private entity, its primary elections, like the Democrats’, are funded by all the taxpayers. Taxpayers pay for voting machines and everything else associated with primary elections.
Elections are run by publicly-funded county clerks and their staffs. Registered voters who help pay for them should not be excluded from them.
Republicans Saturday also elected Joseph Wood as party chairman.
Wood served as Washington County county judge, the “mayor” of the county that includes Fayetteville and Springdale, two of the state’s largest cities. After he unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor, he then served as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Sanders had made it clear Woods was her guy for party chair, which almost guaranteed he would be elected.
His election is especially important because he is an African American in a state where the two parties are, unfortunately, largely divided by race. The Republican elected officeholders at the national and statewide levels and the 111 Republican state legislators all are caucasian. Meanwhile, half of the 24 Democrats in the Legislature are African American.
Dividing political parties by race isn’t good for anybody – especially not in Arkansas, given its history from the Confederacy through the 1957 Little Rock Central High crisis and beyond. One way to start changing that is to put more qualified minorities in leadership positions, which the Republican Party did Saturday.
One other thing happened that’s worth noting. Two of the three current candidates for Supreme Court chief justice, Justice Rhonda Wood and Justice Barbara Webb, spoke at the committee meeting. The other candidate is Justice Karen Baker.
According to the Democrat-Gazette’s report, both Wood and Webb described themselves to committee members as “conservative,” which is not surprising to those who pay attention to the court. Both have been seen as Republican; Webb, in fact, is the wife of former Republican Chair Doyle Webb.
Arkansas has supposedly nonpartisan judicial elections because party labels and allegiances should have nothing to do with the pursuit of justice and the application of the law.
On the other hand, if we’re going to have elections, voters should know who they are voting for. Candidates should not comment on specific cases before they hear them, but it’s helpful for voters to understand their perspectives.
It’s a difficult balance. The best-case scenario probably would have been for Baker to also speak – and then for all three of them to speak to Democrats later.
Maybe one or more of them will. It would be a judicial thing to do.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.