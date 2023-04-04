Most magnoliareporter.com readers save their coins until they have enough to deposit in a bank.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“What do you do with your loose change?”
The results:
“Collect the coins until I deposit them in a bank, or take them to a coin machine,” 73 votes, 52.14 percent.
Hoard it, 26 votes, 18.57 percent.
Spend in on small purchases almost immediately, 23 votes, 16.42 percent.
Give it to the kids or donate it to charity, 18 votes, 12.85 percent.
Total votes: 140.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They a conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.