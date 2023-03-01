There’s little interest among magnoliareporter.com readers in moving to a new house or apartment.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Do you have plans to move to a new home or apartment this year?”
The results:
No. I am staying put, 125 votes, 88.03 percent.
Yes, I will move to a new house/apartment away from my present community, 11 votes, 7.74 percent.
Yes, I will move to a new house/apartment in my present community, 6 votes, 4.22 percent.
Total votes: 142 votes.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.