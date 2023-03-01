Poll

About 4 percent of readers say they plan to make a move to a new house or apartment in their present community.

There’s little interest among magnoliareporter.com readers in moving to a new house or apartment.

Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“Do you have plans to move to a new home or apartment this year?”

The results:

No. I am staying put, 125 votes, 88.03 percent.

Yes, I will move to a new house/apartment away from my present community, 11 votes, 7.74 percent.

Yes, I will move to a new house/apartment in my present community, 6 votes, 4.22 percent.

Total votes: 142 votes.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you