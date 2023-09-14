Most readers don’t think another September 11-style attack against the United States is likely soon.
Starting on Monday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“How likely do you consider another September 11, 2001-style attack against the United States within the next 12 months?”
The results:
Possible, but not likely, 88 votes, 59.06 percent.
Highly unlikely, 36 votes, 24.16 percent.
Almost certain to happen, 25 votes, 16.77 percent.
Total votes: 149
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.