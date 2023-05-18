There’s little interest among magnoliareporter.com readers in the pending return of astronauts to the moon.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“NASA's Artemis program plans to return humans to the moon in 2025 How interested are you in the Artemis missions?”
The results:
Not interested. Waste of time, money and effort with little to be gained from it, 47 votes, 52.8 percent.
Very interested. The U.S. should not have abandoned moon missions after the Apollo program, 22 votes, 24.71 percent.
Somewhat interested. It’s about time, 10 votes, 11.23 percent.
Not interested. Go to Mars and I will be interested, 10 votes, 11.23 percent.
Total votes: 89