If you hear the name King Solomon, the characteristic of wisdom probably comes to mind. Solomon is commonly regarded as the wisest man in the Bible. He was also known to have 300 wives and 700 concubines which might give you pause about that wisdom trait he possessed! But he did write a series of guidelines or proverbs for living a worthwhile life.
Included in those guidelines was the advice to “divide your portion to seven, or even to eight, for you do not know what misfortune may occur on the earth.”
Back in Solomon’s day, that advice likely applied to crops. Plant a variety of crops in case one or more gets wiped out. If locusts eat up the wheat crop, maybe they stay away from the barley.
We could apply the same advice to investing. For example, instead of investing just in bonds, buy some stocks as well. And instead of just buying U.S. company stocks, how about buying stock in companies located beyond our borders? That’s “dividing your portion,” or as we call it in finance, portfolio diversification.
To be sure, over the last 10 years or so, foreign stocks have not done as well as U.S. stocks. Over the last ten years, the S&P 500, a measure of U.S. stocks, has returned an average of 16 percent a year. Foreign stocks, meanwhile, earned around 9 percent per year. Those return differences make it easy to become discouraged about foreign stock investments. The behavioral economists call this mindset “recency bias.” We place more emphasis on what has occurred recently rather than events further in the past.
A longer term look at market returns paints a different picture. Let’s compare a globally diversified portfolio (one holding stocks from all over the globe, including U.S.) to a strictly U.S. portfolio, represented by the S&P 500. Over the last 50 years, the global portfolio outperformed the U.S. portfolio about 85 percent of the time, adding on average a couple of extra percent in returns per year.
I hear the argument that many U.S. companies operate all over the world, so why buy international stocks? Examples would include companies from Apple to Zenith.
A couple of comments on that. First, U.S. based companies operating internationally are primarily large companies, as measured by their stock market value. There are many good small and mid-sized foreign companies that are best invested in by using international mutual funds. Investing in these smaller companies helps “divide thy portion.”
Second, foreign stocks are currently trading relatively cheap compared to U.S. stocks. A common measure of valuation is the price to earnings ratio, the PE ratio. Even after this year’s correction, U.S. growth stocks were trading at 28 times earnings as of mid-year. Most foreign markets are trading at roughly half those valuation levels.
Foreign stocks do carry risks that domestic stocks don’t have, such as currency fluctuation and political risk. But on an historical basis, investors have been rewarded for taking those risks. Be aware of the risks but consider using mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs) to “divide your portion” into the world of foreign investing.
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.